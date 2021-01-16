Benedetta Mazza enchants London: breathtaking walk [PHOTO]

The beautiful Benedetta Mazza exports Italian beauty to England with a walk that takes everyone’s words away

Social media have become her universe and also her work, in fact, Benedetta Mazza through her profiles continues to be a screaming influencer and model. These days the splendid Benedetta is in London and shares her daily life with her followers.

Today on her official Instagram profile she returns to share a post consisting of several photos, where she shows herself walking through the streets of London. Her walk in the company of a friend also drives the English capital crazy.

The beauty of Benedetta Mazza continues to be indisputable and now the best way to show it to the world is certainly social networks. In fact, her Instagram profile contains many photos of her that see her both in sensual poses and in her daily life, like the last one shared just today from beautiful London.

In the photos inside the post, she shows herself walking through the streets of the English capital, passing through Portobello Market to the typical London houses, perfect for posing and taking a couple of shots. With her, there is also a friend, Maria Costanza, with whom she enchants the English streets, despite the very covered outfit due to the cold of the place. Of course, the likes are not long in coming and immediately reach two thousand, but they are obviously destined to rise in a short time. So the former Miss Italia participant in 2008 exports Italian beauty abroad, making the whole of Europe the envy and not only with her breathtaking body.