Vasco Rossi, the memory of his friend “Forgotten too soon”: who it is

Yesterday evening Vasco Rossi on his Instagram profile reposted a photo published by Zucchero to remember a dear friend of theirs who passed away too soon.

It is Franco Fanigliulo, in the caption we read that the eclectic artist was forgotten too soon, he then added that he died prematurely on January 12, 1989. In the post, we read that in that period Vasco and Zucchero wanted to produce his record.

The two well-known and beloved singers remembered their friend on the anniversary of his death. Fanigliulo was a well-known Italian singer-songwriter in the seventies. The greatest success he reached in 1979 singing I like to live great at the Sanremo Festival. He was always very theatrical when he sang his songs. The singer after recording some albums remained for a long time away from the spotlight. At the end of the eighties, he had begun to collaborate with well-known and important artists, including Vasco Rossi and Zucchero.

Zucchero and Vasco Rossi remember Franco Fanigliulo

Thanks to collaborations with well-known artists such as Zucchero and Vasco Franco Fanigliulo could have achieved a lot of success, but he died suddenly at the age of 44 due to a cerebral hemorrhage.

Zucchero and Vasco on their Instagram profiles were keen to remember him , 32 years after his death. They said the singer passed away just when they wanted to produce his record, an untimely death that caused no little pain. But both think that the friend was forgotten too soon.