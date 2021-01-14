Melissa Satta enchants the web: the penetrating gaze extends everyone [PHOTOS]

Melissa Satta focuses everything on the eyes: her penetrating gaze has conquered the web, but she jokes and the fans fill her with compliments.

Melissa Satta, fresh from the separation from Kevin Prince Boateng, continues to amaze her fans with her beauty. Despite the complicated period that she admitted she was going through but on which she asked for privacy and respect, Satta always appears very sensual and smiling.

This time, it is the gaze of the former tissue that captures the attention of users. Her sharply cut, penetrating hazel eyes, framed by perfect make-up, definitely pierce the lens. The expression this time is serious, but in the photo caption, Melissa jokes about it.

Melissa Satta: beautiful and playful

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melissa Satta (@melissasatta)

In the photo, Melissa appears perfectly made up and combed. However, her ironic comment is “ natural make-up and hair ”, ie natural make-up and hair. And it is also thanks to this funny and playful side of hers that Satta has won the hearts of her almost 4.5 million followers on Instagram, who follow and support her even in this delicate period.

Melissa announced her separation from the football player Boateng a little less than a month ago and more gossip has already circulated about her dating with other men. Voices that Satta has personally extinguished by intervening on social media and also making use of direct complaints through its lawyers.

The showgirl enjoys her single life in the company only of her son Maddox with whom she spent the holidays. In the meantime, she continues to train to keep fit, also posting videos on Instagram in which her followers ‘ bad luck repeating the exercise circuit she proposed.