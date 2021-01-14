Maddalena Corvaglia has a divine body! The hottest exercises of the former tissue [PHOTO]

Maddalena Corvaglia yesterday turned 41, the former tissue is more and more beautiful and sensual, with her hot exercises she drives her many fans crazy

Maddalena Corvaglia yesterday 12 January 2021 blew out 41 candles. Years pass but time never seems to pass for her, the well-known showgirl is in fact more and more beautiful and seductive.

In the past she became known for having held the role of tissue in Striscia la Notizie, she was paired with Elisabetta Canalis. Over time, Corvaglia has moved further and further away from television and has not lived in Italy for years. Its presence on the small screen is increasingly rare but on social media, it is very active.

Maddalena Corvaglia loves sharing her daily life with the many fans who follow and love her every day. She has always kept us in her perfect physical shape and that is why she trains a lot. On Instagram, she often shows herself while training, the former tissue manages to be very sensual even while doing the exercises.

Maddalena Corvaglia more sensual than ever while she trains, the ex velina drives her fans crazy every time

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maddalena Corvaglia (@maddalena_corvaglia)

Maddalena Corvaglia yesterday turned 41 but her beauty is timeless. Her stunning body and incredible beauty never make her go unnoticed.

On Instagram, she often shows her workouts to her many fans, with her ‘hot exercises’ she always manages to win the attention of her followers. While she trains she shows her amazing curves and always sends the web into a tailspin. The spicy shots of the former tissue make her followers go crazy every time, her posts are always full of likes and compliments.

Yesterday many have dedicated messages full of affection and photos to her on her birthday, she has reposted some of them through her Instagram stories. The showgirl is increasingly loved and followed on social media, to date on her Instagram profile she has 1.2 million followers. Maddalena Corvaglia continues to be breathtakingly beautiful.