Dua Lipa without veils lying on the sofa: hands do not cover much [PHOTO]

The beautiful and talented, Dua Lipa, shared a shot that left all her followers breathless. The singer looks wonderful.

In a very short time, she conquered all the most important charts of American and international music. She has now become a real star. Dua Lipa is having one of the best moments in her life regarding her musical career. Fortunately, the British singer is going through a period of extreme happiness and lightheartedness even in her private life.

The young pop star, in fact, is engaged to the youngest of the Hadid family, Anwar. The two spent the Christmas holidays together and the Brit was also invited to the birthday of the model’s mother. In short, it seems that the relationship is quite serious.

The British singer posts a photo in collaboration with Vogue fans raving

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

The Albanian-born singer has published a beautiful shot that portrays her lying on a green velvet sofa. This is a behind-the-scenes look at shooting with British Vogue. She is most likely wearing a blonde wig with a 1920s style. Finally, her outfit consists of a very tight antique pink velvet bra and trousers. The look highlights its generous shapes underlining its strengths.

The pose in which the young singer is found deceives web users. In fact, since the British girl has her hands around her breasts, she doesn’t seem to be wearing anything. It is just an optical illusion. Scrolling through the photos you can clearly see the singer’s flesh-pink bra.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

Dua Lipa’s look at Anward Hadid’s mother’s birthday.