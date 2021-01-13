Francesco Oppini, where does the former gieffino live? The house leaves you speechless

Francesco Oppini after the Gf Vip bought a wonderful house thanks to the help of Alba Parietti, the former gieffino moved with his girlfriend

Recently Francesco Oppini made it known that he bought a house thanks to his sacrifices but above all thanks to the financial help of his mother, Alba Parietti.

In a recent interview with Nuovo, he was keen to clarify that he didn’t buy the house thanks to the money of Big Brother Vip. According to his participation in the reality show certainly gives a hand, but does not enrich. He later revealed that he feels lucky because he has a job that gives him some financial satisfaction.

The former gieffino is over the moon, he moved into his new home together with his partner Cristina Tomasini. Both through their Instagram stories showed some parts of the house. The apartment appears to be wonderful with a large and elegant living room.

Francesco Oppini goes to live with Cristina, the house he bought is beautiful

At the moment we have only seen the bright living room of the new house of Francesco Oppini, a lot of light enters from the windows. The room he and Cristina showed is very tastefully decorated. In the couple’s Instagram stories you can see a large white sofa.

The ex griffin and his partner went to live together, with them there are also their beloved cats. Many are their future couple of projects. During the interview, Oppini had in fact revealed that he wants to build a family with Cristina. At the moment, marriage is not among their priorities, before getting married they want to have a child. He himself had made it known that after cohabitation the wedding could wait because their priority is to become parents.