Claudia Ruggeri has a very short dress: fans appreciate [PHOTOS]

Claudia Ruggeri continues to show off her little white dress, which highlights her long legs with a pair of high boots.

The Bonas of Avanti un Altro, with a profile of 1 million followers, continues to amaze her fans with irresistible photos. This year has been very important for Ruggeri who, after 10 years of engagement, has finally fulfilled her dream of marrying her Marco. Paolo Bonolis and his wife Sonia Bruganelli were also present at the wedding: Claudia’s new husband is Sonia’s younger brother. Claudia and Marco met behind the scenes on Domenica In when Bonolis was the leader.

The newlyweds had been living together for some time, the bride personally took care of her wedding down to the smallest detail. The conductor Paolo Bonolis paid homage to the couple at the wedding with the famous song Stand By Me by Ben E. King. Among the many well-known faces present, there was also Paola Perego and her husband, the manager Lucio Presta.

Claudia Ruggeri recycles clothes and makes like-PHOTO records

The Policewoman of Avanti un Altro is very popular on the Instagram profile and after the fame of the Bonolis program, she has collected followers on social networks. Ruggeri daily posts shots that earn like records, especially those with her partner Laurea Cremaschi. The two met working as Bonas and immediately became great friends, called the social media showgirls.

The last shot of Ruggeri immortalizes her with a very short white dress, with a pair of high boots, and crouched on the ground highlighting her shapes. A dress that the most loyal fans are accustomed to, in fact on her profile you can see several posts with the outfit in question.

One of the most clicked and shared photos of Ruggeri is the one paired with her friend and colleague Laurea Cremaschi.