Lana Del Rey presents single with 3 little dressed girls [PHOTOS]

Lana Del Rey has ignited the web. Yesterday evening the beautiful singer and model posted a spicy and sensual shot on her Instagram profile to present her new single.

In the photo published by the singer you can see her with three girls, her many fans immediately noticed that they are all poorly dressed. They are wearing only beads and rhinestones, their bodies appear to be fabulous but they do not show much.

The release of Lana Del Rey‘s single was expected in recent months, but the singer had postponed making everything perfect. The song will be released today and as always it will surely win them a lot of success. For years the model and singer-songwriter have managed to conquer everyone with her talent. She made her debut in the world of music in 2008, but she became really known in 2012 with the album Born To Die.

In addition to being a successful singer and model, Lana Del Rey is also very loved and followed on social media. Today on her Instagram profile she has 17.9 million followers. Her many fans never miss an opportunity to remind her how talented and wonderful she is.

The latest shot posted yesterday evening on her Instagram profile is driving all those who follow and love her crazy. To announce the release of her single she showed up with three beautiful girls, they wear almost nothing. The sensual and spicy shot sent the web into a frenzy, it has already won 1.4 million likes and lots of compliments.