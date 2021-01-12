Elisabetta Gregoraci looks out from the balcony: a breathtaking “panorama” [PHOTO]

Elisabetta Gregoraci out on the balcony with her gaze on the horizon: a beauty at the top for the beautiful Calabrian, a panorama to be seen

Thoroughbred Calabrian, a well-rounded showgirl, Elisabetta Gregoraci is one of the most loved women in the world of TV. She is fresh from the experience in the house of Big Brother Vip and remained in the most spied house in Italy for about three months before self-elimination near Christmas.

The desire to spend the holidays with her son Nathan Falco, had by Briatore, is too great. And the marriage with the entrepreneur was at the center of the gossip, given the huge age difference between the two. The wedding ended, after 11 years, in 2017, even if the two have been seen together several times just to convey serenity to the child.

And just about her marriage and the consequent divorce she recently returned to talk both inside Big Brother’s house and in Verissimo’s living room; guest of Silvia Toffanin admitted how she had ” given everything ” to her ex-wife, putting herself in the background and actually canceling herself, despite her young age, to follow her.

Elisabetta Gregoraci, what a show in Dubai

A 360 ° showgirl we said; in her career a past in ” Buona Domenica “, the container of Canale 5 at the time conducted by Maurizio Costanzo but also the role of co-host in ” Made in the South ” left in 2019 after 101 episodes.

Very active on Instagram, she boasts over one and a half million followers. On the popular social network she recently “updated” her fans on the Christmas holidays spent with her son and ex-husband in the United Arab Emirates, in the sun and heat of Dubai.

Many images in the company of Nathan Falco but much more appreciated by fans in which she shows herself in a bikini, showing off a perfect body and a generous decollete, remodeled through an additive mammoplasty. The last image, on the other hand, is decidedly more chaste.

In her apartment in Montecarlo, in the Principality of Monaco where she lives with her son, she has been photographed outside on the smiling balcony; she wears a denim dress with a big split in the center. A dress that comes up to the knee, with the legs covered by black boots that make everything more effective.