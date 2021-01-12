Chiara Biasi, leather pants and dreamy look: beautiful [PHOTO]

Chiara Biasi dreamily strolls through the streets of Milan. Big smile for the famous influencer who in a total black look conquers her followers.

Even so, fully dressed and with no particular areas of the body on display, Chiara Biasi manages to conquer her audience. The well-known social influencer shows herself with an almost dreamy expression while walking through the streets of Milan. His outfit also captures the attention of fans: total black, with black leather trousers and a decidedly particular sweater. A genuine photo of Biasi who in a few minutes has already won thousands of likes and comments of appreciation from her almost 3 million fans.

The former ” disciple ” of Chiara Ferragni shows that she has understood the lesson on how to capture the attention of the public without showing herself in, particularly sensual or particular poses. Although she does not fail to post sexy photos, Biasi manages to “break” on Instagram most of the time even with posts that are not overly pushed. And this last shared photo is a clear example of this.

Chiara Biasi, the pants conquer the fans

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chiara Biasi (@chiarabiasi)

In particular, it is the leather pants, in this last post, that has conquered a large slice of the audience of the girl originally from Pordenone. The influencer, formerly of the Turin footballer Simone Zaza, does not wear a particularly tight pair, however many have commented positively on the girl’s outfit. His smile is a ” good morning ” appreciated by many, who reciprocate with sentences of affection and appreciation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chiara Biasi (@chiarabiasi)

Chiara Biasi is preparing to cross the milestone of 3 million followers only on Instagram. The fashion influencer, initiated into the profession long ago by Chiara Ferragni, is one of the most followed social figures nationally. Currently, in the profile, she welcomes 2 million and seven hundred thousand fans. The count, however, is constantly growing.