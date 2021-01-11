Taylor Mega with a super short sways for followers [VIDEO]

Taylor Mega ignited her followers’ afternoon with a really hot story. Sensual shorts and light blue jumpsuit: sway for fans

A story that once again left everyone breathless. Taylor Mega, as a skilled seductress, shared a hot video in which she shows herself in a really sexy blue onesie. Between discount codes, promos, and other advertising stunts, the model juggles on social media and carries on her work as an influencer with her usual sensuality. A few minutes ago, a series of truly bewitching Instagram stories, in which the model born in 1993 showed herself in a truly breathtaking outfit.

Stories and posts always hot for the fashion-blogger, who continues to amaze her fans with new and provocative content. A long string of videos in her stories in the last few hours, including surveys, questions, and personal opinions on the most varied issues, including that of fitness.

Taylor Mega, history ignites the web: fans in ecstasy

One of the most followed fashion bloggers in our country. Elisa Todesco, aka Taylor Mega, boasts on her profile well 2,5milioni of followers and hundreds of posts. The photos shared by the 27-year-old are never trivial and her profile is a real collection of works of art. Among a photo biki, a suit by training, and a stylish dress.

But this afternoon, the well – known fashion-blogger captivated her fans with a video in her stories, available for the next 24 hours on her home, in which she shows herself as very seductive and provocative as not mine. Fans, needless to say, appreciate it.