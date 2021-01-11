Lucia Javorcekova, the curtain covers her little: totally without veils! [PHOTOS]

Lucia Javorcekova once again managed to leave the audience speechless with her latest post published on her Instagram profile. The famous influencer shows herself naked: the curtain only partially covers her

Lucia Javorcekova leaves all her followers breathless for the umpteenth occasion with the latest post published on her Instagram profile. The well-known model born in Bratislava in 1990 stood out with a breathtaking shot that immediately attracted all the attention of the many fans who follow her on Instagram. Lucia started her career working as a promoter and image girl, but her success flared up after taking on the job of underwear modeling.

Furthermore, a well-known game in vogue on the web makes it go viral in Italy, placing its sensational forms to the attention of the public. She becomes the protagonist of service of ‘Le Iene’ and takes the nickname of “Mozzarellona” for obvious merits. Since then, her success in the Bel Paese has never subsided and she continues to tease all her followers with sexy shots and in which she shows off her statuesque body. Today she is, in fact, a real star through her Instagram profile, where she is one of the most popular influencers.

Lucia Javorcekova exaggerated on Instagram: all naked, the curtain barely covers her

Javorcekova certainly did not go unnoticed in the eyes of fans in her latest post on her Instagram profile. The model is at a corner of the bed wearing only dark panties with totally naked breasts. To cover it there is only a curtain that however fails to completely hide the breathtaking shapes of the model. Yet another breathtaking shot for Javorcekova who unleashes all the fans in the comments. Below is the post in question.