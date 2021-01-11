Francesca Cipriani marries explosive: the dress does not contain it [PHOTO]

Francesca Cipriani ignited the web with a hot photo. The exaggerated neckline and the wedding dress, then teases the fans: “Your favorite?”

Francesca Cipriani inflamed her fans on Sunday afternoon with truly explosive content. The well-known showgirl, who owes her fortunes to the transmission La Pupa and Il Nerio, showed herself to the fans, with her usual sensuality in a breathtaking post. A skimpy wedding dress, which is lost in the sea of the showgirl’s curves while sporting a very spicy neckline.

The model’s trademark, her exaggerated neckline, once again in the foreground as in most of her shots. Her Instagram profile is in fact a collection of spicy photos, bordering on the red dot. The social success is marked by its followers (1 million) and by almost 3 thousand posts published in total

Francesca Cipriani, the spotlight of the Pupa on social media

Always very active on Instagram, Francesca shared a truly bewitching post on the afternoon of January 10th. Dress Dress sexy and decollete in the foreground, to the delight of her millions of fans. In the caption she then teased the fans, writing: “What photo do you like best of yourself? ..I would say this “. A photo in a wedding dress, which perhaps hides a meaning not so hidden.

The beautiful showgirl has in fact been single for a long time, it’s singular that her favorite photo is just a shot in a wedding dress. In any case, the followers responded to the woman’s question in large numbers, clogging the comments with compliments and emoticons at will. “As long as you are in the photo”, writes one user, and again: “Beautiful, wonderful”. The photo, in a few minutes, has already reached the beauty of 6 thousand likes and almost 600 comments.