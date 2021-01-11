Diletta Leotta, fluffy ‘wig’: how beautiful is she? [VIDEO]

The wonderful Diletta Leotta illuminated her fans’ Sunday with an electrifying story on her Instagram profile. What hair: “Ready!”

Diletta Leotta continues to amaze on social media, whether from her home or from her stories. The beautiful journalist showed up in the morning today in the throes of preparations for the 12.30 match broadcast on Dazn. A flowing and fluffy mane skilfully styled before the field. The video, therefore being a story and not a post, is available on her profile for 24 hours.

Serie A returns at 12.30 with the big match of the 17th day and Diletta also returns, directly from the sidelines together with her colleague Federico Balzaretti. All the more reason to follow the live broadcast on Dazn therefore, and in the video she writes: “Let’s go, Roma-Inter”, remembering the appointment as always.

Diletta Leotta is a goddess: the story that ignites the web

Diletta, for a change, has inflamed social media. It is not new for the journalist to share seductive posts even during her work as a sports correspondent. The model lent to the world of journalism continues to conquer everyone with her unique beauty, with posts that are always seductive and innovative. Very active on social networks close to the matches of her broadcaster, this time no photos or posts for her.

The presenter Dazn has in fact used her stories to remind fans of the appointment, with a video in which she shows herself in the throes of hairstyles before the live broadcast. Yesterday, however, a post for her fans with an important quote: “Choose to smile”, the title of her first published book.