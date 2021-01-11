Claudia Ruggeri, shorts and bra let the imagination fly [PHOTO]

Claudia Ruggeri greets the weekend with a look that is driving her fans crazy. Super smiling, but what caught the eye is underneath the sweater.

Claudia Ruggeri, the miss of the Avanti un Altro program, never ceases to amaze her fans. Her Instagram profile is a riot of sensuality and sympathy. In fact, he alternates provocative shots in which little is left to the imagination in photos in which he is natural, super smiling, perhaps wearing a suit.

Today, to wish a good evening to her followers, Claudia has decided to mix her two souls, sexy and saucy, publishing a portrait in which she appears in all her beauty.

The sheer tights worn under the shorts show toned legs, but the attention (especially of men) definitely falls on the tight-fitting sweater that hardly holds the showgirl’s bursting shapes.

Claudia Ruggeri: sexy and smiling

Claudia says goodbye to this weekend that is coming to an end and that she will also take away the orange color. From tomorrow in fact, as Ruggeri also points out, most of the regions will be yellow. This means greater freedom of movement and Miss Claudia remembers it with a big smile.

To make the showgirl rejoice there is also the fact that in a few days, as she herself communicated through her Instagram profile, they will resume recording again the episodes of Avanti, which will be broadcast in the pre-evening of Canale 5 starting from 8 March.

Furthermore, Claudia also has other projects in the pipeline. Also through her social channels, she announced a few days ago that we will soon see her on TV on Italia 1 as well. Will he finally have a program of her own? Beautiful and good as she is, fans have long been waiting to see her in other guises as well. Maybe this is the right time.