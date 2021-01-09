Nicki Minaj, have you ever seen her sister? The PHOTO leaves you speechless

Nicki Minaj shows her sister for the first time on social media: the image unleashes the fans, almost 2 million likes for the girl who conquers everyone

Singer and former model, Nicki Minaj, born Onika Tanya Maraj, is one of the hottest rappers in the United States but the whole world. Success after success, and the last two songs, Tusa in 2019 and Trollz in 2020, have given her incredible popularity.

The singer also has four tours under her belt, the last one – The Nicki World Tour – in 2019 but she is a 360 ° artist, with four films behind her, between 2012 and 2019 starting with “Ice Age: Continental Drift ”which marked her debut on the big screen, up to“ The Angry Birds Movie 2 ”of 2019. In between“ The Other Woman of 2014 and Barbershop: The Next Cut ”shot in 2016.

Born in Trinidad and Tobago but naturalized from the United States, she is considered the most influential in history among female rappers, also considered the record for records sold of all time. Five million albums sold worldwide, 20 million singles as a soloist, and 60 in collaboration.

There are also many awards received; 11 BET Awards, eight American Music Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, one BRIT Award, and four Billboard Music Awards as well as the 2011 Billboard’s Women in Music Rising Star.

Nicki Minaj, the sister is beautiful

The singer, very active on Instagram where she boasts 126 million followers, has recently become a mother for the first time; the birth took place in September and she actually updated her fans on the progress of the pregnancy, publishing posts with her belly getting bigger day after day.

And the first photo of the little one, had by Kenneth Petty married in 2019, was published just this week, blissful and plump. Yet there was no lack of criticism for the outfit, especially in one of the images; an onesie from a fashion house and a huge gold watch on her small left wrist that met with fan criticism.

The last image posted, however, focuses on the singer’s little sister, never seen before. A sort of homage on the beautiful girl’s birthday in the two published images. An angelic close-up, which highlights visible similarities with Nicky Minaj; the photo also shows a hint of neckline from the black tank top.