Jennifer Lopez from behind also drives Totti crazy: web on tilt [PHOTO]

Jennifer Lopez sends the web into a tailspin with the latest post published on her Instagram profile. The well-known singer from behind puts the b-side in the foreground and drives fans crazy. And watch out for alike in particular from Francesco Totti

Jennifer Lopez has been attracting the entire world of Instagram in the past few weeks with the latest posts posted on her profile. The well-known actress and singer are highlighting herself with photos and videos by the sea, showing off her iconic body and driving fans crazy with absolutely sexy posts. Born in New York in 1969 and of Puerto Rican origins, she has managed over the years to collect absolutely enormous success and to depopulate in the world of pop and worldwide.

In the world of music, she broke all records. Since 1999 she has released ten albums, becoming among the most famous and listened to on the planet. In fact, she has sold 80 million albums in her career, making her way as an actress, dancer, and entrepreneur at the same time. During her working life, among the many awards, she also managed to receive two Golden Globe and two Grammy Award nominations. To date, according to Forbes, she is one of the most powerful celebrities on earth: her success shows no signs of abating.

Jennifer Lopez stands on her back and even Totti crushes like: to faint

The last post published by Lopez on her Instagram profile a few minutes ago is absolutely to pass out. The well-known singer shows a shot from below in costume while posing back to back. Inevitably, her famous b-side is in the foreground, while the singer highlights it by lifting her purple costume. The photo can only leave everyone breathless, including Francesco Totti. Among the first likes of the showgirl, there is, in fact, that of the historic number 10 of Rome.