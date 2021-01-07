Giovanna Civitillo, Amadeus’ wife shows the gap: how beautiful! [PHOTOS]

Giovanna Civitello enchants her many fans on the Instagram profile she shares with her husband, the sensual shot drove the fans crazy

To attract not a little attention in the last hours Giovanna Civitello. Amadeus’ wife charmed everyone on Instagram with her beauty and sensuality.

Last night the former Inheritance dancer posted a photo of her to wish everyone a good witch, wearing a beautiful and elegant black dress that comes above the knee and dizzying stiletto heels. In the shot, Civitello is seated on a stool, one leg rests on the ground while the other pulls it up, resting it on the stool. The gap that can be seen between the two legs made her many fans go crazy.

Amadeus’ wife does not often post spicy and provocative shots, so the last post was really liked by all those who follow her on Instagram. Many comments posted under the photo published last night by Giovanna Civitello, her followers have filled her with compliments and affection.

Giovanna Civitello and Amadeus share the same profile on Instagram, the couple is much loved and followed, to date it has 366 thousand followers. To manage it seems to be mainly her.

Meanwhile, in the last few hours, Amadeus’s wife has ended up at the center of gossip for another reason. It is rumored that she could join the well-known conductor in one of the five evenings of the Sanremo Festival. The indiscretion was leaked by TvBlog, will we really see Giovanna Civitillo on the Ariston stage in the role of co-host? We just have to wait to find out.