Bianca Guaccero thanks the fans: the legs drive crazy [PHOTO]

Bianca Guaccero kept us, through her last post, to thank all her fans. She dedicates it to viewers and a sensual pose: wonderful

Bianca Guaccero’s success continues, both on TV and on social media. With the last post shared on her profile, the beautiful Rai presenter wanted to pay tribute to the millions of viewers who accompany her to Detto Fatto every day. The presenter has therefore posted a photo in which she portrays herself in dazzling form, a blinding smile, and a screaming miniskirt, to the delight of her followers.

Camera look, relaxed face, and a very special outfit. The shimmering jacket and that colorful, very short miniskirt made heads turn both on the small screen and on the web. In the caption, the showgirl wanted to renew the appointment with the broadcast, at 15 this afternoon on Rai Due, for the next episode of Detto Fatto.

Bianca Guaccero, the ascent after the slip

She had ended up with all the staff and the production in trouble, Bianca Guaccero. In fact, on the occasion of the day against violence against women, the program became the protagonist of a beautiful and good slip, putting the position of women in a bad light with a curtain full of discriminating clichés. After the official apology, the cancellation of the program for a few days, however, Bianca has gone up the stream and returned to direct her show.

A dark moment that certainly did not benefit the program, but viewers are known to forget quickly. Guaccero is therefore back at the top of Rai and the web. One of the most followed presenters of the television scene, thanks also to her commitment on social networks (to be precise on Instagram), with 700 thousand followers on her profile.