Vittorio Cecchi Gori has a new flame: who is the young girlfriend

Does Vittorio Cecchi Gori have a new girlfriend? A friend of the producer revealed that a young 32-year-old woman made the producer smile again

There seems to be a new love in the life of Vittorio Cecchi Gori, the well-known and esteemed producer would be romantically linked to a 32-year-old Cuban woman.

The interesting indiscretion was revealed by Antonio De Luca, a well-known medical examiner and close friend of Cecchi Gori. According to him, the two would have met thanks to a mutual friend. The friend of the producer made it known that he spent New Year’s Eve at Vittorio’s house in Rome in the Parioli district, which has a wonderful view of the capital.

De Luca revealed that Vittorio Cecchi Gori’s new girlfriend was also with them. The young woman’s name is Barbara and she is 32 years old, apparently, she is an actress by trade.

Vittorio Cecchi Gori finds love again at 78, his new girlfriend is much younger than him

After the end of his marriage with Rita Rustic and the break with Valeria Marini, Vittorio Cecchi Gori seems to have found love again. The friend Antonio De Luca has revealed that thanks to Barbara the well-known producer has found a smile again. Between the two there is an important age difference, he is 78 and she is 32, but this does not seem to be a problem for them.

According to rumors, Cecchi Gori intends to make the remake of the film produced by his father ‘Il sorpasso’. Apparently, the producer has already got to work and it seems that he wants his girlfriend Barbara to play in the film as well. At the moment, however, the news has not yet been made official.