Pino Daniele, six years after his death, the memory of his son: the post moves everyone

Six years have passed since the death of Pino Daniele, his son Alessandro dedicated a post to him to remember him, his words made everyone move

Six years after his death, Pino Daniele’s son remembered him on the Twitter account of the well-known and beloved singer. After posting a video of his father singing Give me a second life, in Piazza Plebiscito in 2004 in front of many people, Alessandro Daniele dedicated special words to him.

Pino Daniele died on January 4, 2015, leaving a great void in the life of his loved ones, of all those who loved him, and in that of his many and loyal fans. The son of the singer in the caption of the tweet wrote that January 4, 2015, was a long night, the noise that was there was covered by the sound of the rain, according to him, the tears materialize emotions. He then concluded with these words: “The pain that still holds us close to you dad for a moment”.

Pino Daniele’s son remembers him on the anniversary of his death, dedicating special words to his father

Il 4/1/2015 fu una lunga notte, il suono della pioggia copriva il rumore che c’era, l’acqua ne conserva memoria. Lacrime che materializzano emozioni, la salinità lascia la scia in cui ci raccogliamo per viverne il dolore che ci tiene ancora per un istante stretti a te papà. pic.twitter.com/v42iDrmYhv — PINO DANIELE (@Pino_Daniele) January 3, 2021

He was in his home in Orbetello in Tuscany when Pino Daniele died of a heart attack. The transport to Rome to the Sant’Eugenio hospital had been timely but it did not save their life. His last concert he had done a few days earlier in Courmayeur, on New Year’s Eve.

The singer’s many fans were moved after seeing the tweet that his son dedicated to him on the sixth anniversary of his death. Years pass but his memory remains indelible for all those who loved him.

Alessandro Daniele manages the Pino Daniele Trust Onlus, which at the end of November celebrated the 40th anniversary of Nero in the middle with two new numbered and limited editions. For the occasion also a second album with 5 songs never released before, recorded live at the Teatro Massimo in Pescara on April 30, 1980. These are Napule è, Quanno choice, I say I ‘sto cca, A me piece’ o blues and Alleria.