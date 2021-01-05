Harry and William, when the royal family reunion takes place

The Royal Family will reunite for two important events in the coming months, will this bring Harry and William closer together?

Relations between Harry and William of England still seem to be tense, at The Sun Phil Dampier revealed that the two brothers don’t talk much at the moment.

Before Christmas it seemed that things were improving between them, they even exchanged gifts for their children, but apparently, their relationship is not yet peaceful.

However, during 2021 the two will necessarily have to meet again, to bring them together will be two events. Which? The first is Prince Philip’s birthday, in fact, he will turn 100 on 10 June. This important milestone will surely be celebrated in the family, both Harry and William will be present at their grandfather’s birthday party.

Another event will bring the two brothers together, the inauguration of a statue dedicated to Lady Diana scheduled for summer 2021. The two princes commissioned the statue in 2017 on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the death of Princess Diana. The unveiling of the statue is scheduled for July, the month in which the princess would have turned 60, will take place in the gardens of Kensington Palace.

Interviewed by The Sun Phil Dampier said he was convinced that Harry would never give up participating in these two events. But think that behind the scenes there will be many tensions between the two brothers.

William waited over ten years before asking Kate Middleton to marry him but instead found his brother’s behavior reckless and this infuriated Harry. Apparently, Megxit would have made things worse between them, Meghan and Harry in January last year decided not to be active members of the Royal Family anymore, a decision that William did not like at all.

According to what Elle revealed, Robert Lacey said that before deciding the terms of the Megxit, the Queen would organize a lunch during which William would have refused to sit next to Harry. Will the relationship between the two brothers soon be peaceful again? The two events expected in the coming months could bring them closer together.