Elisa Isoardi, a fascinating look and then dedicates it: “It’s for you” [PHOTOS]

Elisa Isoardi more and more beautiful on Instagram: the dedication is all for her fans. A sensual and fascinating look, the faces are wonderful

After the experience at Dancing with the Stars, Elisa Isoardi is now waiting for a new adventure. The beautiful presenter is highlighted in a totally new role in the transmission conducted by Milly Carlucci. The beautiful Piedmontese, paired with Raimondo Todaro, proved to be a skilled dancer.

And the strong harmony between the two, combined with some paparazzi around Rome, turned on the gossip lights about their flirtation, being both single. The situation, however, denied by both who have reduced everything to a strong friendship.

And so at the moment, Elisa Isoardi is single and without any broadcast, waiting for this 2021 to reserve the turning point for her, after the closing of “ La Prova del Cuoco ” last June, despite the good ratings. In the meantime, she dedicates herself to her social version, to her profile that boasts just under 500 thousand followers.

Elisa Isoardi, what a show

She publishes images and videos at a continuous pace, the beautiful presenter who kept the fans constantly updated. An expert cook, after years in the kitchen in the transmission she conducted, yesterday she also made a video on the preparation of a tasty cake .

A dessert with ossobuco and rice, anti-waste and dedicated to her little dog, her “great love”, as she has repeatedly stated. A cake explained down to the smallest detail, mindful of the experience on Rai 1. On Instagram, however, she also shows herself more beautiful than ever, often in shooting as happened on New Year’s Eve , with a super dress that highlighted her shapes.

In the last post, however, three close-up images in which she delights in some grimaces, a dedication for her fans who ” are always there “. A sort of homage from the beautiful Piedmontese, with fiery red lipstick and a blue dress and long loose hair on the shoulders.