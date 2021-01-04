Taylor Mega runs on the beach in a bathing suit: that’s how it’s done! [VIDEO]

Taylor Mega does not stop drawing attention to her followers through the publications on her Instagram profile. The influencer shows herself running on the beach in a costume: here is the video

The latest video released by Taylor Mega in her stories is absolutely breathtaking. The influencer shows once again her statuesque physique and hits the attention of her fans who constantly follow her on her Instagram profile. The success of the hugely popular model has gone viral in recent years, both due to the continuous participation in the most followed television programs and thanks to her Instagram profile which has allowed her to become one of the most followed influencers around, with millions of followers.

2019 was a magical and very intense year for her. In fact, he manages to participate in both ‘L’Isola Dei Famosi’ and ‘Big Brother Vip’, putting himself in great evidence in the public eye with his irrepressible personality. It has also risen to the attention of gossip in recent years. First the relationship with Tony Effe of the Dark Polo Gang, then the sapphic kiss with Giorgia Caldarulo in September 2019 which has been talked about for some time and led to a relationship of one month.

Taylor Mega on display in the Instagram story: running and perfect body

Taylor points out her obvious fitness achievements in one of the latest stories posted on her Instagram profile. The influencer shows herself running to the beach wearing only a red bikini that allows her to highlight a decidedly sculpted abdomen and a lean and fit physique. Will the call of summer and the perfect shape be a spur to all his fans, returning from Christmas binges? Of course, the former gieffina is always impeccable and absolutely statuesque in every video and shot.