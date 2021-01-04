Gracia De Torres without veils underwater: fabulous silhouette [PHOTO]

The splendid Gracia De Torres posts the first irresistible photo of the year and does so by showing herself without veils underwater: what a physical

After just three days from the beginning of the new year, the beautiful Gracia De Torres returns to show her more sensual side to the people of social media. In fact, the beautiful model today decides to drive her followers crazy with a breathtaking post that even sees her without veils.

A certainly risky choice but that repays the risk, given that the people of social networks can only appreciate the sight of such beauty and sensuality. Furthermore, everything takes place underwater.

Gracia De Torres takes everything off and goes underwater: social networks get hot

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gracia de Torres Vargas (@gracia_de_torres)

A Spanish model wakes up the social world with a post to make heads turn on this Sunday characterized by bad weather in Italy, and it’s Gracia De Torres. The former competitor of the Isola Dei Famosi, whom many remember for having lost 10 kilos and having reached the weight of 40 kg, has often accustomed us to a series of extremely sensual posts on her profile, where her magnificent body was in the first place. plan.

In the same way, she starts 2021 with an underwater photo that makes her followers jump. In fact, in the new post, the model shows herself without veils underwater, where the curves of her silhouette are clearly visible and make everyone go crazy. Even in the pool, the temperature begins to heat up with her inside, and this inevitably leads her followers to put lots of likes on the post, reaching 5,000 likes in a few hours from sharing. In the description instead, she writes a long message praising freedom and love.