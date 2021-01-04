Claudia Ruggeri, good morning in pajamas: the first floor is magnificent [PHOTO]

Claudia Ruggeri once again attracts the attention of all her followers with the latest post published on her Instagram profile. The influencer wishes a special good morning to her fans

Claudia Ruggeri never ceases to stand out with the latest post published on her Instagram profile. Her breathtaking photos and her television successes have allowed her to stand out on social networks, where she is now a real point of reference. Born in Rome in 1983, she began working as a model, then landed on the small screen in ‘Chiambretti there’. She also works as an actress, acting in a film by Carlo Verdone.

His career has a first turning point with her participation in ‘Domenica In’ in 2004. It is on this occasion that she meets Paolo Bonolis who will represent a real point of reference in her career. In the same year, in fact, she lands in one of the most popular programs, led by the well-known Mediaset host: we are talking about ‘Ciao Darwin’. The total affirmation in the eyes of the public then takes place with ‘Avanti Un Altro’, broadcast in the late afternoon of Canale 5. She plays the role of Miss Claudia and is loved by the public for her sympathy and extraordinary beauty.

Claudia Ruggeri and good morning to the fans: dazzling close-up

Ruggeri has just wished a sweet good morning and a happy Sunday to all her followers. The model shows up in pajamas, but still looks magnificent in the foreground just posted on her Instagram profile. Fans certainly appreciate the shot of their darling and reciprocate in the comments. Many go further and compliment the popular influencer: “How wonderful” writes one user. And certainly, Ruggeri’s success shows no sign of abating on her Instagram profile and beyond.