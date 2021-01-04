Alice Campello, Miss Morata with a dizzying miniskirt [PHOTO]

Alice Campello drives fans crazy with the latest photo posted on her Instagram profile. The fashion blogger is absolutely breathtaking in her dizzying miniskirt

Alice Campello continues to grow on her Instagram profile and has no intention of stopping. The fashion blogger has risen to prominence in recent years, especially for the beautiful love story with Alvaro Morata. The striker, of whom Campello became the wife, returned to Juventus last summer and started the season with the black and white shirt, managing to immediately find a goal and a place as a starter.

Campello was born in Mestre and is the daughter of a well-known entrepreneur: her father is, in fact, the owner of Campello Motors. Over time, the company has managed to establish itself with great importance in the sales market at an Italian level and throughout Northern Italy. It also boasts a turnover of millions of euros. Alice, however, has decided to leave the family business and follow her instinct, increasingly cultivating her presence on social media and in particular on Instagram, until it becomes a real profession. It all started with the sharing of her outfits, now Campello boasts millions of followers and does not want to stop.

Alice Campello to go crazy in the last photo on Instagram

The fashion blogger now is not limited only to fashion, often also publishing shots related simply to her daily life. In the last image on her Instagram profile, however, Campello stands out with a very short black dress. The elegance of the influencer is evident both for the shoes and in the look chosen for the hair. Fans can only appreciate this time among the comments: “Entertainment” … “Stupenda” are some of the accompanying comments.