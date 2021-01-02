Sara Croce, the beginning is like the end: “explosive”! [PHOTOS]

One of the best wishes for a Happy New Year is that of Sara Croce. Close-up photo and décolleté bursting. Followers went crazy!

In the midst of the many posts and videos that are shooting on Instagram with the happy new year, here comes the photo of Sara Croce that displaces everyone. No balloons, TikToks, or funny reels, his photo speaks for itself. In the foreground, sky-blue eyes and décolleté that could be defined as ready to explode.

A wish for the arrival of the new year different from the common imagination, perhaps a gift to his followers or a good omen for 2021? Sara is the one who writes in the caption “Welcome 2021, finally!” Indeed, 2020 had started to tire for a long time, but fortunately, it is gone. Now all that remains is to hope that the new year will bring something good. The first thing is definitely this photo.

Sara Croce and her oilman

Even for the showgirl Sara Croce, the year 2020 was not that great. A few months ago the blonde was at the center of some rumors that also concerned the oilman Hormoz Vases. Their dating would start in 2019 and at first, everything seemed to be going well. The Iranian treated Sara like a princess and filled her with gifts, he took care of paying for the outings with friends or mother.

However, the two versions, at the end of their story, do not seem to match. While the former Mother Nature of Ciao Darwin declares that the Iranian was a real courtship made up of gifts and precautions, the oilman’s version is that she cheated him. His accusation is that Sara only approached for money for herself and her family.

The sore point is the bill that he would have presented and for which he wants to be compensated: luxury travel, a car, the rent of an apartment in Milan, and over a million euros. According to the 22-year-old, he was angry with her because he never posted photos of her company on social media. Her response was that she didn’t feel secure in the relationship and didn’t want her father to know.