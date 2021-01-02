Elisabetta Gregoraci, the dress is not enough to cover it: wonderful [PHOTO]

Elisabetta Gregoraci publishes a new photo on Instagram to wish a Happy New Year: the dress, however, is not enough to cover it.

Elisabetta Gregoraci is certainly one of the most requested women of the moment. Her participation in Big Brother Vip in fact earned her new popularity. Many began to follow the program only to understand how her relationship with the young Pierpaolo Pretelli would evolve. After two months within the program, however, the showgirl decided to abandon the challenge, to return to her son Nathan Falco.

Despite this, however, the woman remains linked to the Mediaset program, this year conducted for the first time by Alfonso Signorini. In fact, last night Gregoraci was one of the guests present in the studio for the special New Year’s Eve episode. On that occasion, the ex-wife of Flavio Briatore took a photo, published a few hours ago on Instagram, really dizzying.

In fact, during yesterday’s episode, Gregoraci wore a long golden dress with a dizzying slit on the legs. In the photo posted on Instagram, the dress is almost not enough to cover her long legs, and the neckline also helps to attract attention. Precisely for this reason, the photo has collected well over 50 thousand likes in a very short time.

Elisabetta Gregoraci “rottama” Pierpaolo Pretelli: She doesn’t take it well

The special New Year’s Eve episode of Big Brother Vip allowed Elisabetta Gregoraci to clarify the situation with Pierpaolo Pretelli once and for all. The conductor Alfonso Signorini in fact asked her if with the beginning of the new year she intends to “scrap” the relationship with the former online or not. The showgirl responded in connection with the House, declaring that she had already scrapped it for a while.

However, Gregoraci’s words did not please Fratelli, who replied to her statements on live TV saying that she will scrap it without even having used it. Many on social media have commented on her release, seen as a “complaint” of the fact that the two have never been able to deepen the physical part of the relationship. All that remains is to wait for the end of the program to understand if something can be born between the two, once they are away from the cameras.