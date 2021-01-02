Cristina Buccino, the dress is super hot: all out [PHOTOS]

Cristina Buccino drives her followers crazy even on New Year’s Eve with the latest post published on her Instagram profile. The influencer is super sexy: fans in a frenzy

Cristina Buccino never ceases to intrigue all fans with absolutely breathtaking posts on her Instagram profile. The well-known influencer this time undresses and leaves everyone breathless. Born in Castrovillari, Calabria, in June 1985, the showgirl moved with her family to Rome and attended the socio-psycho pedagogical high school. At the end of high school, however, the climb of the beautiful Calabrian began to work as a model.

He begins to be the protagonist of many advertising campaigns and to pose for well-known catalogs. She is also the protagonist on television and on Rai networks together with Gene Gnocchi in “Artù” and with “Tutto X Tutto”. The success flares up, however, with the participation in the well-known Mediaset ‘Veline’ program where she reaches the final. Many of you will remember her at ‘The Island of the Famous’ and as a teacher of the Heritage. In the well-known late afternoon quiz of Rai1, she manages to consolidate her success on the Italian scenario. And she certainly doesn’t want to stop now.

Super hot Cristina Buccino for New Year’s Eve: the dress shows everything

La Buccino definitely showed off with the last post published for New Year’s Eve. The showgirl shares with her followers two absolutely stunning grayscale shots in a very sexy white dress. In one of the two photos, it is totally low- cut on the back, while in the other it highlights part of the breast, with a decidedly out of line neckline. The comments for the influencer are downright flattering. There are those who just admire her and wish her a happy new year, those who lose their balance with a “You’re wonderful”. Certainly this time too it does not go unnoticed at all.