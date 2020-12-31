Who is Jannik Schumann, the German actor and his unusual coming out

German actor Jannik Schuman came out a few days ago on Instagram, announcing her relationship with her boyfriend to the world.

Jannik Schumann is a German actor who, despite his young age, has already acted alongside numerous cinema greats, such as Keira Knightley and Alexsander Skarsgard. Born in Hamburg in 1992, he began his career as an actor in television dramas such as Hamburg District 21 and Special Team Cobra 11. From TV he then moved on to the big screen, where he starred in both light films like Monster Hunter and more committed films. as the consequence.

The 28-year-old German, who will be among the protagonists of the series produced by Netflix ” Tribes of Europe “, had always maintained certain confidentiality about his personal life. In recent days, however, the boy has decided to come out very naturally on his Instagram profile, publishing a shot that embraced his boyfriend. This is the store manager Felix Kruck, born in Germany as the boyfriend.

The two have published the same photo on their Instagram profiles, accompanying it with a simple heart in the caption. The place on Schumann’s profile has collected over 143 thousand likes: among these is his colleague Louis Hoffman, co-star with the 28-year-old in the film Center Of My World.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jannik Schümann (@jannik.schuemann)

Jannik Schumann, the stories after coming out: “I feel it”

The coming out of Jannik Schumann, who on Instagram announced his relationship with Felix Kruck, has garnered an enthusiastic reaction. For this reason, the actor decided to thank the fans with some stories on Instagram, in which he said he was showered with demonstrations of affection.

He then wrote that 2021, according to him, will be a beautiful and rewarding year. The year that is coming could actually be a very important year for his career, as it will see him among the protagonists of a Netflix series. It will certainly be a freer and more peaceful year for him, and this is already great news.