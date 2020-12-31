Wanda Nara begs fans: “Don’t zoom in on my look” [PHOTOS]

Wanda Nara begs her fans not to zoom in on the photo of her latest post. The outfit is not the usual one expected of her

The sexy Wanda gave her fans a completely unexpected and above all very “covered” shot. Two photos of camping in Argentina and her outfit? To see if you need to zoom in and you can barely understand. Pants and black shirt, what would seem to be a denim shirt and strictly designer (snow) shoes, like the suitcase that can be seen behind her.

Even in the midst of nature, Wanda has decided not to give up the signature in plain sight, but to appreciate the spontaneous shot. Surely the fans will have appreciated a little less than usual but it is well known that when she returns to Argentina she feels freer if in the penultimate trip she made to talk too much about her nakedness, this time no one will be able to attack her for her “natural” choice.

Wanda Nara and the clash with Luciana Littizzetto

Why get so angry with Wanda Nara? A few days ago it seems that Luciana Littizzetto did not hold her tongue against the wife of the player Icardi. But the language of the famous comedian is known, has always been a bit sharp but despite everything, it seems that Wanda did not appreciate the words said about her.

The first thing the blonde entrepreneur did was to let off steam with her many followers on Instagram: by now Wanda could never live without social media. Luciana Littizzetto during Fabio Fazio’s show Che tempo che fa commented on one of Wanda Nara’s photos, the hottest in her collection. The one in which she shows herself naked on horseback. The series of jokes did not please Icardi’s wife who decided to go through legal channels.

To take the defense of Luciana is the former tissue Elisabetta Canalis who ironically commented: “Blessed are the women who know how to laugh at themselves”. How would you have reacted to the provocations?