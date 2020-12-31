Viky Varga shows the outfits of the holidays: she is more and more sensual [PHOTOS]

The Hungarian model, Viky Varga, the girlfriend of the football player Graziano Pellè, shares with her followers the most beautiful looks of these Christmas holidays.

The beautiful Hungarian model, Viky Varga, is known in Italy mainly as the girlfriend of the football player Graziano Pellè. The two began their relationship in 2012 in the Netherlands. The Lecce confessed that he had to fight early enough to be able to win the trust and heart of the Varga. The boy stated that previously he was quite a butterfly, but how much he met his Viky, none of it mattered anymore. “When she decided to see me, I gave up everything and went to her,” said Pelle. The two have been dating for about eight years now and seem to be really happy together.

The choice is difficult, in every shot the Varga is divine

By now the Christmas holidays are over and even if we have not been able to spend them as we imagined or as they wanted, there is still someone who has not wasted any opportunity to get in gear. Lady Pellè has published a post in which she shares with her followers the outfits she wore these days in the spirit of Christmas. The Hungarian model is beautiful and flawless in every shot that choosing which is the winning look is really difficult, almost a titanic undertaking.

According to the location of her Instagram post, it seems that Graziano Pellè’s girlfriend is in the Maldives to spend these days of celebration in total relaxation and certainly in the company of her partner before returning to everyday life.

Who wouldn’t want a Lady Santa to bring Christmas presents? The model may have found a new job next year.