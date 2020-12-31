Oriana Sabatini, lady Dybala gives an egg to the dog: her reaction [VIDEO]

The Argentine actress and model, Dybala’s girlfriend, has released a video with a very surprising ending. Oriana Sabatini tests her dog.

The beautiful Argentine, Oriana Sabatini, enjoys a fairly satisfying reputation in her home country where she is known for her career as an actress, model, and singer. In Italy, however, unfortunately, the girl is known to the public only as of the girlfriend of the Juventus footballer Paulo Dybala. In any case, the couple seems to be very happy and close together. Their relationship began in 2018, initially, Argentina did not believe that it was really Dybala to write to them and therefore their friends were also at their first meeting. Today they live together in their love nest in Turin trying to find the right balance between private life and work commitments.

Sabatini tests her dog, not everyone expected that gesture

Recently, the young model, Oriana Sabatini, decided to use her Tik Tok channel to jump on the carriage of a probable trend circulating on the web. Lady Dybala decided to give her dog an egg, perhaps hoping for a more meaningful or fun reaction. Apparently, Argentina was quite disappointed. In fact, the tender four-legged friend after smelling the object bit it, and immediately let it go without any kind of interest.

In any case, this nice video has offered us a small window into the private life of the footballer and the model. The two seem to live a very “normal” life and a daily life almost close to ours. Obviously excluding football matches in Serie A and photo shoots in places in the world so beautiful that they take your breath away.

The relationship between Paulo Dybala and Oriana seems to be going well!