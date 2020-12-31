Melissa Satta, new love after Boateng: revealed who he is

Does Melissa Satta have a new love? The ex Velina after the divorce with Boateng would be dating another man. It is revealed and revealed by the weekly Chi.

For a few months now, Melissa Satta and Kevin Prince Boateng had separated. After almost 10 years of marriage, the former Velina and the player currently at Monza had taken a long mutual break, which then ended in the final divorce. Some message, albeit indirect, had been launched by Satta on her Instagram channel, not posting a photo of her with her husband for months.

The announcement via social media last week, with which the showgirl and model publicly informed the decision made with her now ex-husband. However, the two will remain on good terms for the sake of their son Maddox.

After the important and long interlude with the former Milan and Barcelona player, Satta now seems to have plunged back into a new love adventure. In fact, the weekly Chi reveals the presumed flame of the Sardinian woman: Matteo Rivetti, son of the former owner of the Stone Island brand.

Matteo Rivetti, is he the new “love” of Melissa Satta?

The weekly directed by Alfonso Signorini reveals the identity of Melissa Satta‘s new love (or flirt, this will tell only time). The former Velina would have met Matteo Rivetti at a dinner with mutual friends, an entrepreneur with whom he would recently be spending time together. It is certainly early to talk about true love, the two would be dating but from here to say that it is Satta’s new flame.

In addition, the same influencer and model has not yet posted any photos with the man, demonstrating that she is the first to (understandably) want to go with the lead after the long history with Boateng. If something important is born, then, only time will tell us.