Maddalena Corvaglia in her land: hair in the wind [PHOTO]

Maddalena Corvaglia is immortalized in a shot with her hair in the wind: a hymn of love for her land, which never leaves it. Positive energy oozes from all pores.

Every now and then someone comes back. Let’s talk about the holidays that take place during the Christmas period. Those returns are full of sentiment and love. Those returns to some lands that we have abandoned perhaps to pursue love, a working dream, the beginning of something new. But that land is always there waiting for us and never betrays us.

Maddalena Corvaglia knows this well. Before the very tight lockdown began, she packed her bags and went down to her homeland: Salento. The TV presenter was in fact born in Galatina, a small Italian town located in the province of Lecce. In the magical Salento, in fact.

And when you return home you can only stay with a smile on your face all the time. As if we were incurable optimists and pops in the land of toys. It is a strange feeling, but beautiful at the same time. And she was testimonial with a beautiful shot.

Salento always welcomes her: Corvaglia aims elsewhere with her hair blowing in the wind

She says it herself at the beginning of the caption. The one that appears next to her three shots. “Salento is not a territory. It’s art, it’s Sun, it’s the sea, it’s perfume, it’s air, it’s life ”. That final “life” expresses all her joy in being at home during the holiday season. A contentment that is not born at all. Indeed, she shows her in photos with her hair flying away … at a pace of wind!

Followers always appreciate her genuine smile. Her desire to share important moments with them and to ask what is the “Salento of their heart”. Sharing and participating to launch a hymn of love for her land.

Much more elegant and sensual, however, on Christmas day. Where she presented herself with a red dress, tending to burgundy. A very nice shot with Maddalena pretending to lift a giant Christmas tree ball.