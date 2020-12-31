Elisa D’Ospina without brakes: explosive in the holidays [PHOTO]

The curvy model Elisa D’Ospina is literally “crazy” during the holidays: she shows up every day with a dress that makes her explosive. The followers unleashed in the comments.

During the holidays there are those who advise, even on a medical level, to keep and not to eat too much. Maybe a little in abundance yes, but too much no. It could lead to serious complications. On the other hand, however, there are those who do not want to contain themselves in terms of shots, photos, images, videos, and stories. And where to put all this material if not in plain sight on the Instagram social network.

One of these is certainly the beautiful Elisa D’Opsina. Known by the public for her “struggle” in wanting to highlight the curvy model of the same models. She is a prime example of this. Indeed: more than obvious

And right under the holidays, she gave her best. She will have eaten, well and in abundance. A bit like everyone. But then it was time for a really hotshot. Elisa’s intent is always to leave everyone speechless. She succeeds great.

Elisa D’Ospina drops her shirt: a breathtaking body even during the holidays

The ace falls, indeed the poker of aces. Beautiful as never before. The holidays don’t hold her back one bit. She is always keen to greet her followers in underwear and also very sexy. Whether it’s in the middle of the week, or at the end of the week, it doesn’t matter. There is always time to pull down your blouse and show yourself with the leotard in plain sight.

Followers appreciate it a lot, as always. Many comments also in foreign languages. In short, D’Ospina is appreciated everywhere and this can only leave it with a smile on its face, as well as without a shirt.

Fire red. But in the caption, during the Christmas shot par excellence, two thoughts cannot be missing. The first is on the novelty: her first Christmas in Rome. The second is to the grandmother Cia, who recently passed away and the center of her past holidays during the Christmas period.