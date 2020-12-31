Dayane Mello increasingly sad: on social networks an initiative to support it

Dayane Mello, the competitor of the Gf Vip 2020, is in a black period. An initiative is underway on social media to support her, a post was published on her Instagram profile a few hours ago.

The smiling Dayane Mello, one of the Big Brother Vip contestants, seems to be very sad about the crisis with Rosalinda. The two, in fact, had a long fight over some of the model’s statements. “ We did a couple of journeys,” Dayane explains.

The vote for the elimination of Sonia by her friend Rosalinda shocked her “I didn’t expect it,” she comments. It now seems that something has broken in their long friendship. Dayane was also very close to Sonia Lorenzini, she would never have expected the choice of her friend Rosalinda Cannavò.

The quarrel with Rosalinda continues when she affirms that she has always had a fairly straightforward behavior: “She too has often named people dear to me like Andrea Zelletta”, she later replies, and accuses Dayane of “ making drama ” uselessly.

In the post on Instagram, Dayane increasingly sad

Today a post portraying her in the house was published on the official profile of gieffina. She seems very sad and thoughtful since yesterday the girl continues to have a really black mood, she avoids anyone and lets off steam in the night. The quarrel with her friend must have been a big blow to her: she had found solid support even for the darkest moments of the reality show; now the feeling is that of having been betrayed.

The social media initiative to support it

The initiative was shared on the stories already last night: a message plane to surprise her. The link to support the initiative has been published on the Instagram profile: it refers to one of the most famous platforms for collecting donations. On Gofundme they have already exceeded 1000 euros: we are close to the final goal of 1,300.

“We are organizing a plane of encouragement for our little witch of the heart”, writes the fans in the description of the donation, “our rebel and nonconformist”. And immediately after sharing the post on the official page: “We want to see you smile! In the stories, you will find the link to participate in the plane and support it ”