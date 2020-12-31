Chiara Ferragni: “My natural hair color”. And it’s not the blond … [PHOTOS]

Chiara Ferragni in an unprecedented role on social media. The woman showed herself “natural”, to the delight of the fans: “Do you like my color?”

A Chiara Ferragni like we have (almost) never seen her. The most famous fashion blogger in our country showed up today in a natural shot. The shared photo is actually an old shot, dated 2015, almost 6 years ago. At that time Chiara already dominated the social scene, opening up to a world that would then lead her to become one of the best-known faces on the web and in entertainment.

A young Ferragni with auburn hair, practically red, blue eyes, and a penetrating gaze. Someone advises her in the comments not to be dyed blonde. Thousands of likes and comments, including hearts, compliments, and emoticons of all kinds. Ben 236 thousand like in a few hours for the model, which continues to dominate Instagram

Chiara Ferragni, the natural color: dive into the past

A blast from the past for Chiara Ferragni. Today the woman wanted to share with her fans a nostalgic shot, in which she shows herself natural (undyed red hair) back in 2015. It seems an eternity has passed when Instagram was little more than a fallback to Facebook, and the world of fashion blogging and influencers was slowly starting to take hold.

You know, Chiara has dominated the social scene for all these years, ever since she started sharing high fashion clothes and accessories as a child, making a name for herself on the web. Someone, in the comments of the last post, has even found a resemblance to Miriam Leone. We acknowledge to the user that the similarity does indeed exist. The shot, needless to say, is very liked by the millions of followers of the woman, who as always attacked the photo with likes and comments.