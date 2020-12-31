Beyonce, the gift is a middle finger: but the figure is impressive

The well-known international star, Beyoncé, has been recognized for her originality and extravagance. The gift given to friends and relatives is proof of this.

Former Destiny Child, internationally successful soloist, mother of three beautiful children, and Jay-z’s wife, we are obviously talking about the beautiful and talented Beyoncé. The undisputed queen of pop, the singer has achieved truly extraordinary success managing to perfectly fit private life, work, and very active social. In fact, Beyoncé is one of the most committed celebrities. It usually takes strong positions, even if uncomfortable often and willingly. The pop-star, moreover, is also known for her delusions of grandeur, as we can forget the Beychella, a show all her own organized in 2018 whose preparation can be observed in a documentary intended entirely for the protagonist of the show.

A rather cheeky, very superstitious and above all expensive gift

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angie Beyince (@angiebeyince)

It seems that the Queen of pop, the beloved Queen B, has decided to give a very original object. Her closest friends and relatives received a diamond necklace whose pendant is a middle finger. It seems to be a kind of superstitious gesture so that 2021 is better than this year that is coming to an end, fortunately! As usual, Beyoncé has been recognized for her originality and above all because she always does things big.

The jewel was shared via Instagram posts by those who received it. Everyone was thrilled and excited about Jay-z‘s wife’s gift. Obviously, it is certainly not the price of the necklace, but from what circulates on the web, it seems that there are many zeros that make up the number. Cousin Angie Beyonce said, “I got tears in my eyes because it’s both funny and deeply sentimental.”