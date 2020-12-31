Barbara D’Urso ‘faints’ at the sea: “Off with your shirt!” [PHOTOS]

Barbara D’Urso is immortalized in a photo of the sea: the weather is really deadly, but at the first ray of sunshine her shirt flies off.

The risqué shots of some TV personalities who don’t want to give up being seen and showing themselves in all their beauty continue. Even if someone, from time to time, either does not see or appreciate a lot of beauty. Or maybe a little bit of envy? There is a television personality, however, who has recently been making headlines for her shots.

The presenter Barbara D’Urso. At one point in the pandemic, she started taking really risqué selfies in the bathroom and bedroom at home. Since that day it has never stopped. While many appreciated the change of plans on the official Instagram profile, others did not see her exposure to a certain age in good taste.

Barbarella, however, does not hold back even for dreams. Indeed, the intent is to continue to give erotic dreams to her followers, where the protagonist is only her. Unleashed more than ever in the last shot.

One, two, three: Barbara D’Urso is gone, she faints at the sea

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbara d’Urso (@barbaracarmelitadurso)

It does not indicate the exact location. Otherwise, and she knows it well given the comments of some of her followers, she would immediately find someone at her feet. The same ones she shows in the photo almost fainted in front of the sea. But it doesn’t fall to the ground by accident. Barbara lies down in the sun. At the first ray of sunshine that arrives, despite the harsh cold out there, she returns to enjoy the sea.

Followers compliment her as always. Especially because, if the first ray of sunshine comes, it’s time to take off your blouse. And she does it only for them. As always there is someone who wands. Will it be envy? For her or for the sea?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbara d’Urso (@barbaracarmelitadurso)

She was also impressed by the snow. Although, in the photo, it certainly does not appear covered in white. First, she hugs the tree, during a gymnastic session. Then she marvels at the “collapse” of the snow on her face. Barbara in confusion … of love!