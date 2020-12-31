Ainett Stephens, nostalgic PHOTO: an explosive cat

Ainett Stephens surprised her fans with a nostalgic shot. The beginnings of her career, for a blast from the past: “Black cat or white cat?”

Ainett Stephens gave her fans a little blast from the past this morning. The showgirl of Venezuelan origins has in fact shared a post in which she shows herself at the age of 24 in the dress that gave her notoriety and fame. How can we forget the iconic role played by the model in the role of “the black cat”. The most loved valley in Italy back in 2006, alongside Pino Insegno in the Mercante in Fiera program.

The shot, in which the woman shows herself in costume, with a vertiginous neckline, and in her arms a white cat. The contrast is a masterpiece, the caption is a challenge to the fans: “Who do you prefer? Black cat or white cat? “. It goes without saying that fans prefer the black cat.

Ainett Stephens 16 years later: the black cat

She became known to the general public thanks to the role of Black Cat, Ainett, a Venezuelan naturalized Italian model. The beginnings on the small screen at Mediaset, in the company of Pino I teach the conduct of the evening quiz program Mercante in Fiera. From then on, the model dominated the entertainment world of the late 10s of 2000, with calendars (the incredible one for Controcampo), presentations of programs, and much more.

A regular guest at Saturday Night Live Italy, the woman continued in the entertainment world with participation in Ciao Darwin, Chiambretti Night, and Grande Fratello Vip. In short, a long career for Stephens, who looks at the past with joy and with a hint of healthy nostalgia.