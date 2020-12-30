Sabrina Salerno with open “bows”: the shirt is transparent [PHOTO]

Unstoppable Sabrina Salerno: a few days before the end of the year the showgirl shows all her “bows”, but the shirt is transparent and you can see everything.

Summer is coming? But even no. But is the year ending? But also yes. We are ready to leave this chaotic 2020 that has brought so much disruption to our lives. Lives destroyed and changed overnight. Some lives, in fact, can’t wait to turn pages and think about a new year, in every sense.

And why not do it by showing something that makes the pot boil more than it should? And when something is brewing it means that Sabrina Salerno, Italian showgirl, and singer, has appeared somewhere.

Usually, the actress appears on the official Instagram profile. And also this time she did not miss the appointment with a very hotshot. A few days before the final farewell to this 2020, Salerno does not intend to let down its guard. She is bursting with positive energy from all pores and is ready to give magical nights to her followers. The party has just begun.

The shirt is more than transparent: the end of the year with all the trimmings for Salerno

Her panther gaze is back. More and more captivating and aggressive. She wears black, but black is not. Because the shirt is transparent and its “snowflakes ” are in plain sight. The followers, many of them also famous, are not in the skin and comment with words of great appreciation.

Salerno really seems to be in great shape for the final greetings. Hands in the hair make her the erotic dream of many and this can always be seen in the comments. Who knows what it will have in store for the last hours that will project us into 2021.

Meanwhile, just a day ago, she showed up on Instagram provoking everyone. In some parts of Italy snow was falling and she welcomed the white of the sky with a shot from a wet shirt.