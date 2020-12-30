Rosa Perrotta beautiful among the first fruits: the PHOTOS drive the web crazy

The latest shots of Rosa Perrotta surrounded by the first fruits are driving social media crazy. The Neapolitan is not facing a good period.

The former transit of Men and Women, now a very popular influencer on social media, has posted a new roundup of photos that has turned the heads of many of his fans. La Perrotta despite not experiencing a very happy period on a sentimental and personal level, continues to be very present on Instagram which she mainly uses for work. But a few days ago he took the opportunity to answer, through stories, some personal questions from his followers.

Those who follow her have noticed that for some time her partner, Pietro Tartaglione, is no longer present in her stories and in the photos published on her profile. A particular absence, especially for the two of them who loved sharing intimate moments. After several cryptic messages from the Neapolitan, she decided to clarify her situation. Pietro and Rosa are facing a very serious crisis, which they are trying to overcome for the love of their Dodo.

Rosa Perrotta and Pietro Taraglione, is their love at the end?

The last shots of Perrotta are really wonderful, the girl is surrounded by first fruits, and with a casual pose in front of the camera. A big hat and a pair of eyeglasses almost cover her face, she wears a striped suit, a Capri fashion that clashes with the cold of the winter we are experiencing. But what often talks about his photos are the captions always full of hidden meanings and this time too it is no less.

Rosa writes a long message in which she invites us not to lose sight of ourselves, to take care of ourselves, even when others do not understand us or do not want to understand us. Remaining oneself, “s happy, spontaneous, resilient ” so writes the Neapolitan. Could it be an indirect message for Dodo’s dad?

We do not know if the couple spent Christmas together, both are very close to their son Dodo and will have found a way to be close to him.