Elisabetta Gregoraci, the revelation about her son Nathan: “I discovered him on Instagram”

Nathan Falco, the son of Elisabetta Gregoraci and Flavio Briatore, already has a girlfriend. The soubrette discovered the news thanks to Instagram

Elisabetta Gregoraci discovered a detail about the private life of her son through social media that she did not know. What is it about? Little Nathan Falco already has a girlfriend, but he hadn’t revealed the news to his mother.

The son that the famous showgirl had with her ex-husband Flavio Briatore at the age of ten is already very popular and well-known on social media. On his Instagram profile, Nathan Falco Briatore has 128 thousand followers. He revealed that he was romantically engaged as he answered some questions his followers asked him.

A user asked Nathan if he was single, he replied: “Nope”, which means no. A detail that left mother Elisabetta speechless, in fact, she did not expect her son to be already engaged. Many asked her if she was aware of her son’s love life, she said no by adding a smiling emoticon.

There is a special bond between Elisabetta Gregoraci and her son Nathan Falco Briatore. It is precisely for him that the soubrette has decided to abandon the fifth edition of Big Brother Vip in recent weeks.

When he discovered that the reality show had been extended until February 2021, he immediately made it known that he would leave the most spied house in Italy. The former griffin missed her son too much. It was impossible for her to be away from him for more months and spend Christmas apart.

The two are really very close, but little Nathan has not confided to his mother that he already has a girlfriend. The news has not just surprised Elisabetta Gregoraci, in fact, she did not know anything and did not expect it.