Elena Morali in the pool shows everything: the swimsuit disappears [PHOTO]

A splendid Elena Morali posted an image from some time ago. She misses her old life a lot. But she in costume is spectacular

Under the tree we all wanted to find the opportunity to go back in time and to think so, it is also Elena Morali. “All I would like is to come back here” and the photo shows where: in the swimming pool of a splendid hotel in Trentino. She, beautiful as always, has posted a “souvenir” photo of her in the water and with a costume that fits her charm.

Amazing as ever, she made some followers die of envy for the enchanting location, while other of her fans were speechless for that black costume that seems to have been made just for her. Meanwhile, both she and her supporters look forward to seeing her again at the pool or on the beach with a new swimsuit.

A Christmas to remember for Elena

Christmas holidays don’t always bring joy and happiness, sometimes bad surprises are just around the corner. It happened to the influencer Elena Morali. She was in Rome and was finishing up her last purchases for the holidays, but when she returned to take the car parked in the center, she was amazed.

The glass in the trunk was completely broken and her suitcases were also stolen. Along with these was also his backpack where he had put his keys and passport. The documents were essential for his return to Milan by plane. The flight which he lost due to this unfortunate adventure. Elena has seen fit to let off steam immediately with her followers on Instagram declaring that what was stolen was of great value.

For days, his obsession was just seeing his loved ones and bringing them wonderful gifts for Christmas. His happy project went up in smoke. In addition to missing her flight, Elena will also be forced to change the lock. The only good thing is that there were no jewels in the suitcases.