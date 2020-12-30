Cristina D’avena, irresistible look: transparencies take your breath away [PHOTO]

Cristina D’Avena returns to enchant her many fans on Instagram, the transparencies of the dress she wears in the last post drove everyone crazy

Cristina D’Avena once again enchanted her many followers on Instagram with her beauty and sensuality. A few hours ago she posted a photo of her wearing an elegant long black dress. On the chest and arms, the dress is transparent, this spicy detail made her fans crazy.

Cristina asked her followers if they liked the life on RTL, but most of them commented on her appearance giving her lots of compliments. The singer has always been much loved by both adults and children, many remember her for her children’s cartoon themes.

On Instagram, Cristina D’Avena has been showing herself for some time now in a different way than in the past, very sensual and provocative. With her music over the years she has accompanied several generations, but over time she has put aside the children’s theme songs, today it is much loved and desired by many men.

Cristina D’Avena more and more sensual on Instagram, fans like the photo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristina D’Avena (@cristinadavenaofficial)

Her change has brought out her attractive and seductive side, she knows this well and that’s why she enjoys provoking her many fans often. There are many spicy shots that Cristina D’Avena publishes on her Instagram profile, wherewith her sensuality and her beauty she manages to capture the attention of many fans who follow and love her.

On Instagram, she is increasingly loved and followed, to date she has 447 thousand followers. Cristina D’Avena shows herself more and more provocative and seductive, her curves are breathtaking, especially the décolleté. With her photos, she always sends her followers into a tailspin. Even the last post published last night is really pleasing her fans, the transparencies of her dress drove everyone crazy. The shot has already won many likes and comments full of compliments.