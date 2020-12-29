Nina Moric, sweet morning effusions: “Unconditional love” [PHOTO]

The Italian naturalized Croatian showgirl, Nina Moric, is spending the Christmas holidays with the love of her life. A very sweet dedication for him.

The well-known model and showgirl, formerly of Fabrizio Corona, has finally found a smile in the arms of her greatest love. The son Carlos. The two have reunited for the Christmas holidays they are spending together. After several ups and downs between Moric and the father of the son, the king of the paparazzi, it seems that the calm has finally returned to their family. Previously, in fact, both Nina and Corona had faced hard-nosed through social media and television interviews talking about very private and intimate topics that also involved the young Carlos.

Now we do not know with certainty in what terms the two remained, but we can certainly say that the Croatian could not be happier since she can hug her son again. Furthermore, it seems that the showgirl has also found love in the arms of her new partner, Marco Iacono, a boy of just 26 years.

The Croatian showgirl holds her son in her arms: “You are my life”

It does not matter if you are an internationally renowned woman, a famous person or anyone else, the good and love that binds a mother and a child is indissoluble and this can be confirmed by Moric. In fact, the Croatian showgirl has always tried to defend her eldest son Carlos especially from the world he belongs to. Unfortunately, the boy, having separated parents, must be able to divide his time equally between his mother and father, Fabrizio Corona.

Precisely for this reason, Carlos is not always with Nina who misses a lot when he is not with her. Finally, however, the two have reunited and are closer than ever. The model, in fact, has published a very sweet and tender photo that portrays them embraced and smiling. “Unconditional love is what binds a mother to a child,” wrote the showgirl dedicating a very moving post to her son.

Here is Marco Iacono, the young 26-year-old, the new flame of Moric.