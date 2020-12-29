Miriana Trevisan in the foreground: more and more beautiful [PHOTOS]

Miriana Trevisan continues to give really beautiful shots even under the Christmas holidays: irrepressible shows itself in the foreground. Special requests for you.

During the holidays we eat, drink, relax, and then go back to having some sensual photos taken. The party itself is fine, but the shot, especially social, for some influencers, showgirls, and actresses of the moment can not miss. Always ready to show off even after eating a few more bites.

One of these is certainly Miriana Trevisan who has not given up on spending the holidays with the family, documenting it also on the official Instagram profile. Then, however, she returned to the office with her breathtaking shots.

Not always the legs though. This time she decided to show herself in the foreground. It is always necessary to maintain a certain degree of taste and “discover” after the holidays, from time to time. So she gave her eyes to followers. Who, in the end, made their own proposal. Not all of them though.

Face in the foreground: someone at Trevisan asks for more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miriana Trevisan (@mirianatrevisan)

Here it is, shot in the foreground. Trevisan appears increasingly in shape. The holidays do not affect her at all. She lets them flow and then returns to the office with her shootings. Always ready to show off when desire and time call her to order.

The followers always seem to appreciate, except for someone who, although appreciating her hot gaze in the foreground, asks for much more: “Miriana show us your thighs”, dry, very shameless too. We will see what she will propose in the future and at the end of the year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miriana Trevisan (@mirianatrevisan)

Meanwhile, for Christmas day, she wanted to share this memory with her grandchildren who every year she sees grow more and more.