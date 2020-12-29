Lucia Javorcekova as Mother Nature: an enchantment [PHOTO]

New photo on Instagram for the model Lucia Javorcekova, who poses in the middle of the palm trees like Mother Nature: a real charm.

Lucia Javorcekova is one of the most famous models on Instagram. Her career, which exploded in Italy in 2015 after some decidedly provocative shots published on social media, made her one of the most requested faces by the most famous brands. Her numerous fans, therefore, follow her especially on Instagram, where her profile has more than 1.9 million followers.

On the well-known social network the model, born in Bratislava in Slovakia, publishes with great constancy and dedication shots that tell about her personal and professional life. The young woman is in fact happily engaged and the two, judging by the photos on her profile, are very much in love. The shots that portray them often come from some vacation they take together.

The last photo that appeared on Javorcekova’s profile is truly stunning. The young woman has in fact published a shot that portrays her in a resort in Mexico, surrounded by palm trees by the pool. The flesh-colored costume hardly covers the model’s sculptural body, highlighting her generous décolleté. It is therefore not surprising that in about 4 hours the post has collected over 50 thousand likes.

Who is Kristian Grejtak, Lucia Javorcekova’s boyfriend

Lucia Javorcekova’s life, by her choice, is often lived in public with her many fans. For this reason, her relationship with Kristian Grejtak, artist and photographer, also ended up under the watchful eye of the public. The two have been together for about two years, and Grejtak often posts beautiful photos of her together with her other half.

The man, born in Slovakia like Javorcekova, is a painter who has chosen the current of contemporary abstract art. Some of her paintings are visible on her Instagram profile, where she has published shots among the featured stories. In addition, the man also has a career as a photographer, as evidenced by the quality of the shots on her social pages.